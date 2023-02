Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the favourite shows of many. Salman Khan's show has now received its Top 6 contestants and it has entered the finale. Everyone is looking forward to February 12 to know who is the winner of the show. Yesterday, it was Sumbul Touqeer Khan who got eliminated. She received fewer votes as compared to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and that is why she got eliminated. The Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar was quite a dramatic one as from Shiv Thakare's eye injury to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary having no ally - everything was discussed. Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi commented on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants THIS member from Mandali to win, reveals if she would be friends with Shalin Bhanot and more

is a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss and she wrote that was very impressed with Sumbul Touqeer Khan's reaction when she got to know that she has been eliminated from the show. It was because of Sumbul that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were in the danger zone and up for elimination. The Imlie star was happy that none of the two boys had to suffer for her mistake. Kamya says she won hearts with her reaction.

Check out her tweet below:

Ohhh girl that reaction when u got to know it’s you who is leaving the house…. You won ❤️ #SumbulTouqueerKhan you are ? All the best for ur future! Stay blessed. — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 4, 2023

On the other hand, Gauahar Khan who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past wrote about Shiv Thakare's eye injury. She penned that she felt really bad for him and even recalled a few past seasons when the torture task got really out of control. She mentioned that Bigg Boss should have stopped the use of chilli during the torture task in the eighth season itself.

Check out her tweet below:

God ,just watched last nights episode, felt soo bad for shiv not being able to open his eyes.Mirchi ko season 8 mein rok dete toh itne seasons tak ye sab continue nahi hota.Even in season 14 I had to yell my lungs out for ppl to not use repellent sprays.ppl just lose their plots — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 4, 2023

With Sumbul's elimination, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are in the top 6.