Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was one epic night and it seems everyone watched it to see why and how Archana Gautam was evicted and did she really get violent with Shiv Thakare. A lot has been said already as the news of Archana being evicted from Bigg Boss 16 broke out hours before the episode aired on the channel. And there was such curiosity amongst the netizens and Bigg Boss fans to watch the episode. People are divided on Twitter between Archana and Shiv. And season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is also divided. The actress has weighed in on Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam's fight.

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shiv Thakare for extreme provocation

So, since the last couple of days, Archana Gautam, her fight with Shiv Thakare and the eviction have been all over Entertainment News. The fight took place last night in Bigg Boss 16 wherein we saw the whole house being against Archana Gautam as they felt she was in the wrong. However, Gauahar Khan believes, Shiv provoke Archana and called it his plan. She asked is it not wrong to talk about the national party's respected leader all the time. Gauahar observed that Shiv was planning the whole thing since the night.

Gauahar Khan says Archana Gautam's eviction was justified

While talking about Archana Gautam and her actions, Gauahar Khan said what she did was very bad and punishable. She also said that since Archana got physical she must be eliminated. Gauahar also added that she wished it was followed in the last few seasons as well. Gauahar also said that Archana did poke her nails in Shiv's neck. The actress said that provocation is a part of the game and a test of willpower.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will share his thoughts on Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's fight. Let's see what Salman has to say.