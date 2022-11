Bigg Boss 16: The contestants of this season have nothing more to explore and hence they are indulging themselves in relationships and finding love in the house the classic example is Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. While the viewers can feel that their love story is fake, they still appreciated Soundarya for standing by Gautam when the entire house was against him after he took captaincy over their food. While in the last night episode we witnessed how the entire house was talking about Soundarya's character after she hugged MC Stan. It was Shalin who went and told Gautam that Soundarya should respect the boundaries as they are in a relationship.

Gautam Vig didn't react much and failed to stand up for her while Soundarya's character was assassinated. Along with Shalin, there were other contestants too who happily passed their comments on her. And one person who strongly reacted to this character assassination is Gauahar Khan who is a religious follower of Bigg Boss. She took to her Twitter and slammed the entire house for stooping so low.

Gauahar Khan is furious with everyone in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for this reason.

I hate it how today’s episode was all about soundaryas character being assassinated by contestants as n when they want . Shameful that even girls r a part of these conversations. Shalin completely drawing a conclusion on her n time n again bringing it up is sick! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 31, 2022

Shocking thing was Gautam not taking a stand for her when shalin passed the judgements.

That too just a day after Saundarya stood up for him?? — Jayyyyy (@Joydeep24530413) October 31, 2022

The viewers even picked on Gautam that how he cannot speak for Soundarya as she was the only one who stood by in the house when needed. We wonder if this will change the equation between the so called couple.