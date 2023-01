Bigg Boss 16: This Weekend Ka Vaar was an episode to remember for a long. We saw bashing the correct ones and correctly, the BB 16 viewers are hailing the superstar and are calling him the best. And one of the show's ardent fans who doesn’t even miss one show Is Gauahar Khan who thoroughly enjoyed the much-awaited bashing of Shalin and Tina. The soon-mom-to-be Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter, expressed her happiness about the same, and praised the superstar host. Gauahar has been supporting Sumbul Touqeer from day one and today the world has seen the true faces of who is right and who is wrong. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 WKV, Avneet Kaur won't replace Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba show and more

Salman khan was a rock star on today’s episode! Three cheers! Standing ovation!!! #BB16 oh my god !!!!!! Amazing — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2023

Watch the video Salman Khan lashed out at Tina and called her out for playing a game with Shalin and confusing the netizens about her fake love for the actor.

While Shalin tried to tell him that he shouldn't be so hard on her, he got mocked by the show's host, and this was one hilarious watch. Meanwhile Sumbul fans are celebrating this day and are calling it bad karma.

DearTina dutta fans/teammates.That’s not called character assassination by host it’s been done by herself as a actions of her behaviour.Yes I did support #SumbulTouqeerKhan due to Tina’s false statements but can’t support someone who’s been degrading others thanks @BiggBoss — D.shahrin ahmed (@ahmedshahrin) January 6, 2023

Shalin and Tina were strongly slammed for their romantic dance during MC Stan's performance in the show. And the fans are calling it Karma as they the so called lover indulged in a fight with Sumbul before WKV episode and mocked her for crying every time.