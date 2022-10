Bigg Boss season 16 is getting interesting day by day. Of course, there are fights, romantic angles, friendships, and a lot more happening in the house. In the recent episode, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori had a fight as the latter accused the former of robbing avocado. The fight took an ugly turn when Archana threw water on Gori, and later Gori also decided to give it back by throwing water on Archana. Well, netizens are divided here as some are supporting Archana in the fight, and some are with Gori.

Bigg Boss 16 makes it to the headlines in entertainment news nowadays because of the fights between the contestants. Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, has been watching Bigg Boss 16, and she took to Twitter to give her opinion on the fight. The actress tweeted, “Throwing water outside of a task is also a display of uncontrolled anger . Kalko haath mein garam tel hoga toh woh bhi phenk doge kya ???? Needs to be warned . #bb16.”

While Gauahar just shared her opinion, a few netizens decided to troll the actress for clearly no reason. Check out the tweets of the netizens below…

Gauahar why so you always lose the plot out of nowhere ??? ? sense ich nahi tha — sheema (@sidnaazkisheemz) October 18, 2022

Aaj ka hogaya chalo good night. Garam tel honge ? Uncontrollable anger behen apne ? season dekhlo ek baar — Sara Hegde (@isaratweetz) October 18, 2022

aayi gyan ki devi @GAUAHAR_KHAN tumhe kohi jhuta allegation lagaye ta seh shakti ho kya

gyan baatnesey pehle khud ke girban mey jhak ke dekho beti — Rahul Sen (@Rahul_sen2061) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 showcases the bond between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and , and they express their feeling for each other. Well, tomorrow’s episode is going to be quite exciting for PriyAnkit fans.

Check out the new promo of Bigg Boss 16 below – Watch Video

Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/13tOpUQvGH — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 18, 2022

Well, in another promo we also get to see that the friendship between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta is also being affected. It will be interesting what happens next.