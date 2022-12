Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan has been diligently following the show and is rooting for this contestant in the house and he is none other than . Ankit Gupta has been slowly emerging as the strongest and beloved inmate in the house and has become the most favourite out of all. Gauahar Khan took to her a Twitter, heaved all praises for the Udaariyan actor, and called him the most dignified man in the house. She wrote," I will be the happiest of Ankit wins #bb16 . The man makes sense , stands tall even if so many rubbish claims are made on him , dignified! Love his attitude." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan defends Shalin Bhanot over buzzer hullabaloo; blames Tina Datta for playing games

Gauahar Khan is very fond of Ankit Gupta

I will be the happiest of Ankit wins #bb16 . The man makes sense , stands tall even if there’s so many rubbish claims made on him , dignified ! Love his attitude — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 14, 2022

Gauahar Khan expressed her desire that only Ankit Gupta should win as he deserves every bit. The Bigg Boss 7 winner even slammed MC Stan for degrading women in his talks. She picked him from talking badly with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and lashing out at everyone for not picking him for the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans term Varun Sood's shirtless pics as break-up glow, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma gets birthday surprise and more

We talk so much about respecting women in our country , n yet no man in the house has the courage to speak against someone who says, tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna , shemDi is how a woman is getting spoken to … n that’s alright ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 14, 2022

While did speak to MC Stan and he indulged in an argument with her. But Sreejita handled it in a very dignified manner and won all the praises for the same. Clearly someone from the 'mandali' should make MC Stan realise that how bad he is looking bad due to his shoddy language. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and group; calls Bigg Boss unfair with Ankit Gupta after jail task