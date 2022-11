Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan has been an ardent fan of the Bigg Boss show and she has been following it ever since the beginning and it's the same in season 16 as well. And now the Bigg Boss 7 winner has chosen the winner for Bigg Boss 16 show and you will be surprised to know who is he. Well, it's . No matter how much Ankit has instigated his sanity is unbreakable and this only shows how strong he is and is here to win. From to inmates they all have tried very hard to make Ankit Gupta speak in the show but he believes silence is the best-spoken language and slowly audiences have started liking him for it and one of them is Gauahar Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam wants to separate Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta? Fans react after watching Live Feed

In her latest tweet, Gauahar mentions how it will be fun to see that Ankit Gupta will silently win the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 sees terrific TRPs for Weekend Ka Vaar; Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's chemistry doing the trick

Mazaa toh tab aayega agar ankit show chup chaap jeet jaaye . Hahahaha really like him for how original he is . #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 20, 2022

Gauahar also slammed Shalin Bhanot for speaking ill about Soundarya Sharma, after Gautam Vig's exit she has been trying to cop but Shalin is doing a little bit extra for her and even bitching about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 46, update: Ankit Gupta says Archana Gautam is 'copying' Rakhi Sawant; Tina Datta distances herself from Shalin Bhanot

Shalin talking so low of a girl ! #unclassy . Soundarya is real , she’s not trying to be an ass licker or a people pleaser! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 20, 2022

Coming back to Gauahar Khan's choice, do you agree that Ankit Gupta can be the winner of the show as he has managed to become the top 5 contestants in the show by the Ormax list? While Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer fail to be in the top 3 list. Bigg Boss 16 has been facing a lot of criticism after Salman Khan's obsession comment on the Imlie fame.