Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its grand finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks set to be the winner of this season. The fight is for the second spot between the two Mandali members Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The two have loyal fans too. Last night, the media round happened inside the house. A reporter asked MC Stan why was he hesitant to appreciate Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in an upfront manner. As we know, MC Stan has appreciated Priyanka's jawline, smile and dressing sense. He even said that he would like to feature in one of his music videos. But he never says it on her face. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's celebrity support grows; popular Naagin actor urges fans to support him after the likes of Nia Sharma, Arjun Rampal and others

Gauahar Khan has indirectly tweeted about how some people do not even have the magnanimity to give a compliment to someone. She said this just showed the small mindedness of some people. Fans said that they understood that the tweet was directed at MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets solid support from fans at ground level; from LED vote appeals in restaurants to road rallies [View Pics]

Agar koi nahi pasand hai toh pretend bhi mat karo yaar , kisi ki choti acchai par bhi peeth peeche bolna dikhane ko kar rahi hogi , toh phir accept hi kyun kiya ??? Aankhon hi nakhon mein itni bitching , baap re ! Par unkonahi pata it’s looking bad on them . #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 8, 2023

Gauahar Khan's tweet has got varied reactions. Many people have agreed with her. Fans of the two contestants feel she is being selective. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Larkiyo ne Kam bitching ki hai — QH Hazari (@annie_huzaifa) February 8, 2023

Thank you so much Gauhar khan ... Aapne mera doubt clear kar diya ??? pcc ko support karke ab ek baar uske liye vote ki bhi appeal kardo and history ko phir se doharao pcc ko jita ke colours face ko jaise aap ko bhikh me trophy milithi waise hi pcc ko bhi dilao #ShivThakre — Tristan Cage (@Tristan21647104) February 8, 2023

Naam leke batao kiski baat kar rahe ho , comments me bohot confusion ho raha hai ??? — YR Patil (@Hryash10Yash) February 8, 2023

Fixed winner priyanka — SHADAB ANSARI (@SHADABA49048305) February 9, 2023

??jane de re 5 din bache hai

Tu openly support kr Priyanka ko koi nhi bolega ?? — Happiness_Matters (@_Lets_Chill) February 9, 2023

Well, we will see the finale in a few days. This Sunday, the new winner of Bigg Boss will be crowned by Salman Khan!