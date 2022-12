Bigg Boss 16: fans lash out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and mandali for continuously calling him unfair and almost pressurising him to play fair in jail tasks. Ankit however manages to be fair and takes a right decision despite the constant hovering on him by the mandali, but Bigg Boss leaves the viewers disappointed after he cancels the task and announces Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer the next contenders to be the captain of the house and claims that despite chor were the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta fans slam makers for constantly taunting the Udaariyaan actor; say, 'Stop giving fake narrative' [Read Tweets]

And not only viewers but ardent followers of Bigg Boss Gauahar Khan who has been the winner of season 7 too slammed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and the entire group for constantly playing cheap and she even mentioned Bigg Boss was unfair to Ankit and we agree. She even reminded Nimrit how fair sanchalak she was?

Jab chaar ka kaanta saat dikhayi diya tha sanchalak ko , tabhi kisi ne nahi kahaa ki waise toh round team of 4 jeete the lekin kisi ne charity mein team of seven ko de diya . ? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 7, 2022

What is this spoon feeding yaar ??????? Whattttttttttttt is happening …. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 7, 2022 How can six on 1 be a fair play ???? How will it ever have any result ! This is clearly soooooooo crazy ! Kaarya ke shart ke anusaar toh bohat saare tasks mein sanchaalak ne apni manmmanee chalaiyi hai . Tabhi toh biggboss ne aisa judgement paas nahi kiya tha ??? Sooooo unfair ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 7, 2022

Bigg Boss even called Ankit Gupta's captaincy boring and if you do not call this biasedness then we don't know what to say cry Ankit's fans. While even Ankit felt that it was he was correct and Big Boss deliberately called him unfairly and what not, the good thing about him was that he didn't cross his limits despite being disappointed.