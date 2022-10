Bigg Boss 16 viewers are complaining on social media that the whole Weekend Ka Vaar was kind of dedicated to Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's budding love story. The whole thing kicked off with Manya Singh saying that Soundarya Sharma decided to stick to Gautam Vig after he became a captain on the show. She said that she is also close to MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Karan Johar asked Gautam Vig if he actually felt something for Soundarya Sharma or was it for the show. He said that fans were not liking this forced love angle, and they can play alone.

Karan Johar said that it looked fake as one of them wore mikes when they went to the bathroom to have their private chats. But a number of viewers felt that Gautam Vig was unfairly called out. They felt it could been done to promote Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who is the second couple on the show after Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But Gauahar Khan is not impressed with how Gautam Vig was called out by Karan Johar.

I’m very confused , Gautam explaining to someone who he likes about his preference is chauvinism and Manya completely character assassinating Soundarya is used as evidence to prove the same . I’m soooooooo confused . Completely disagree with what happened today . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

Completely empathise with Gautam . I can pick up a million instances where men have treated the women they like with absolute disrespect on the show #bb16 Gautam has clearly stated he likes the girl , why is he being judged so badly . I think he’s genuine. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

In fact, quite a few people have felt that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma were schooled for no apparent reason. The whole segment looked terribly boring too. Take a look at the tweets here...

#GautamVig i feel you bro the way this man was bashed unnecessary even #SoundaryaSharma was bashed for no reason they should have said to them that dont go over as salman used to warn them #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Talha Godil ???? (@TalhaGodil1) October 23, 2022

He is not fake ..he loves #Soundarya deeply dikhta hai sab koi itna fake nahi kar skta #Gautamvig hai not shalin — pooja Bisht ✨ (@poojab991) October 23, 2022

Definition of the word 'misogynist' he going to women when they are crying and hug’s them like a baby . More power #GautamVig #biggboss16 #bb16 pic.twitter.com/NN7MVVegEm — Sheikha _M (@STejran) October 23, 2022

With what right is roti sardarni #NimritKaur being demanding to #GautamVig he is not ur bf he is #Soundarya ka bf don’t be a third wheel for no reason! Go steal choclates n eat n chugli ? — Hiten (@HitenK2021) October 23, 2022

What's wrong with this show? No body have fu*king right to judge anybody's relationship. Why they want people to break their relationships. Its a personality show not divorce Beuro..#BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/v9Di3D2F1G — Rubiology ? (@ItsRubiology) October 23, 2022

I am soo happy that KJO literally exposed #GautamVig Soundariya. These 2 are the most evilest and cheapest people of #bb16 who has no other work other than bitching about people and that too in a very degraded way. These 2 are made for each other as ye dono kisi ka saga nhi hai. — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) October 23, 2022

It remains to be seen how this affects the friendship of Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. The actor is playing a good game even when he is solo. Archana Gautam has advised them to be solo on the show.