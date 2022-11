Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has a breakdown after Shiv Thakare teases on her birthday during the nomination task and said that he is going to give her a birthday gift. This leaves Tina fuming, and she strongly slams Shiv and brings her mother and sister in between as she takes a dig at her calling her dear. Tina was highly upset with Shiv choosing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the new captain of the house and this wasn't digested well with Tina and so she has a massive showdown with Nimrit and was followed by Shiv Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Shiv Thakare's friendship goes kaput courtesy Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

However, Shiv didn't nominate Tina and rather chose his OG enemy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, while now the ardent viewers including Gauahar Khan and ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Big took digs at Tina that finally, she got the taste of the medicine. Gauahar also highlighted that Tina was always a part of this mandli unlike she claimed that she wasn't part of any group.

Oh come on Tina , u were a very much a part of the mandli , now u get a taste of the medicine uve been serving to the non mandli contestants till now ! Chalo der aaye durust aaye ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 28, 2022

Glad to see #NimritKaurAhluwalia? to be a Captain again. But i really wish she doesn’t dissappoint and takes her own decision without getting influenced by the gang. Hope she respects the oppurtunity and Shines. @BiggBoss #bb16 — (@Devoleena_23) November 28, 2022

Zabardasti group ka part banne ki koshish karoge to yahi milega #TinaDatta ? She wanted to use that group for her own benefit. Hence proved!! #bb16 — Gautam Singh Vig (@gautamsinghvigg) November 28, 2022

Tina has challenged Nimrit that she will take her captaincy within three days and asks Shalin to buck up. Now it will be interesting to see if Tina manages to do the same or not?