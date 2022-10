The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of minutes ago. Gautam Singh Vig was under fire yet again. This time it was because of his decision to be the captain. What followed was a massive outburst on the part of the housemates. So, it all began when Salman Khan asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she would get a chance to move into Shiv's room of 5 provided she takes more than half the ration of the room she is living in right now with her. She refuses. The same offer is given to Gautam Singh Vig but the stakes are increased. Gautam has to sacrifice the ration of everyone for the week.

Gautam sacrifices the ration of everyone to be the captain

Salman Khan gave Gautam Singh Vig the choice to be the captain provided he sacrifices everyone's ration. Gautam initially says no. Salman asks him to think again. Gautam seemed in a fix but he thought hard. Eventually, he accepted their condition. It left everyone shocked who retaliated to Gautam's decision in their own way. It so happened that Gautam had alleged that he is faking his relationship with Soundarya inside the house which he disagreed with. Gautam was traumatised for the whole week and he wanted to prove himself which he thought he could do with the captaincy.

Gautam accepts captaincy and sacrifices ration of the housemates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Gautam faces the wrath of housemates; netizens react

As soon as Gautam accepted their condition to be the captain. Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot and others lost it. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also lost her cool. Everyone started bad-mouthing Gautam, especially Sajid who even cursed him. Later, when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi play the game of exorcism with the housemates, the majority of the contestants' name Gautam who they want to perform an exorcism. Gautam silently accepts everything thrown at him. However, netizens after the initial shock have sympathised with Gautam. Check out the tweets here:

The way #ArchanaGautam n #NimritKaurAhluwalia hit Gautam (during bhoot- jhaad task) was so wrong❌ Disappointed from both of 'em.

One should be in limits, always. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — ??????. (@ShlokaTweets) October 29, 2022

Gautam is back in the game. I was all about Priyanka and ankit. Now Gautam made that list too #GautamSinghVig #BiggBoss16 — Neha Seth (@NehaSet13584053) October 29, 2022

Targeting Gautam, reacting unnecessarily was one of immature things shown by all contestants. Kisi ko itna bhi mentally torture nahi karna chahiye. These contestants r talking about humanity but where's theirs while mentally torturing him.#GautamVig #BiggBoss16#WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/hl0hP9FAr4 — Ammy Kim (@ammy_a01) October 29, 2022

Gautam Bhai ko ULTIMATE CHANCE Mila hai.. Gautam Gulati banne hai.. Hope he use it perfectly#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — #MakingMahool (@shubhamwebsity) October 29, 2022

Soundarya and Gautam are the realest couple in there, the way Saundarya stands by Gautam! ?❤️ #BiggBoss16 — Tanvee (@Tanvee77162190) October 29, 2022

I dun like how d hm’s r treatin Gautam n NO i dun like Gautam but stayin in one house n u all r eatin, hw can dey not even cal him? Sad man! ?#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare #ShanivaarKaVaar — ℂ ℍ Я î Ƨ Ƨ Ǝ Ǝ ヅ (@quixotik_soulll) October 29, 2022

Tonight I again liked to much #GautamVig the most .

If these housemates keep targetting him like this , soon he will be the favorite contestants in bb16 , they are making him Gautam Gulati .

❤️‍??#BiggBoss16 #GautamSinghVig #GautamSquad @gautamsinghvig pic.twitter.com/75fqiiRuSN — ????? ? (@Iamerica1111) October 29, 2022

Sajid 2 din mein

Sorry sorry bolke Gautam ke peeche jayega Like usne Shitlin ke saath kiya #BiggBoss16#ShivThakare — My_Scribbles?️? ??? (@SnehaThinks) October 29, 2022

Man i feel so bad for Gautam ???#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — hiza ~ѕι∂ мєяι נααи нαι? (@nakhrehiza) October 29, 2022

Reaction of HMs over Gautam for sacrificing ration was irrelevant These ppl really think that BiggBoss will not give them anything to eat for a week In all, most of HMs were creating unnecessary drama over food #BiggBoss16 #BB16#BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND — Shaun ? (@Shaun_Rulex) October 29, 2022

Stay strong Gautam ..this will make you more strong if u want to take the learning from all this Drama.#BB16#BiggBoss16 — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) October 29, 2022

Nimrit & archana were very harsh over gautam while hitting! That was so wrong!#BB16 • #biggboss16 — zoya (@_cloud_Zoe) October 29, 2022

Tomorrow in Bigg Boss 16, we will see Gautam giving 16 eggs to Shalin because of his medical reasons. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary retaliates and Shalin loses his calm. Nirmit slams Gautam as well. It seems like a tough path that Gautam has to tread on now.