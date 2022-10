Bigg Boss 16 is seeing two new love stories brewing up in the house. While Shalin Bhanot had made his evident he loves Tina Datta, Gautam Vig has expressed his likeness towards Soundarya Sharma. In the latest episode, we saw how Gautam makes Shalin jealous by getting closer to Tina. In the coming episode we will see Shalin taking revenge from Gautam and planting a kiss on Soundarya’s cheek, however, this leaves Gautam upset and he calls it cheap. While everything was happening for fun, the moment Gautam all Shalin cheap for kissing Soundarya, he loses his calm and says, ye cheap cheap kya kar raha hai’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Shalin Bhanot to Tina Datta and more, a look at the family backgrounds of popular contestants

Watch the vidoe of Gautam Vig getting irked with Shalin Bhanot after he kisses Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya tries to calm Gautam as they are good friends and asked him not to behave like they are in a relationship since 10 years, Gautam refuses to listen to Soundarya and sticks to his statement calling the entire act cheap. Soundarya loses her calm and angrily says you are not my husband and why is he reacting like this. While this twist in the house is not being appreciated by the viewers and they are asking them to stop behaving like 5 year old kids.

While Shalin Bhanot is coming out as one of the most interesting contestants in the house, he is grabbing maximum eyeballs in the show with his obnoxious behaviour. He was recently slammed by his ex wife too Dalljiet Kaur after he called her his friend on the show. The viewers hailed Dalljiet for giving it back to Shalin and everyone hopes to make an appearance on the show. But Dalljiet seems to be happy in her space and doesnt want to relive her past again.