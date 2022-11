There are rumours that Gautam Vig is out of Bigg Boss 16. It is being said by some handles on social media. There is no confirmation so far. In the middle of this, his ex wife Richa Gera has given an interview to The Times Of India. She has said that she feels his love angle with Soundarya Sharma has harmed his game. Richa Gera said that they divorced as their great friendship could not culminate in a happy marriage. She said they could not make time for one another, and thought it was better to end things on a cordial note. She said they did not wish to lose their bond or respect for one another.

It seems Richa Gera who is the sister of Ankit Gera is a huge fan of Bigg Boss. She follows the show diligently every year. It seems she always wanted Gautam Vig to be on the show. She was quoted as saying to the Times Of India that he called her when he bagged Bigg Boss 16, and said he was going to fulfill her dream. Richa Gera said she wants to see Gautam Vig with the trophy. His love angle with Soundarya Sharma is making news on the show and outside. Richa Gera has no issues, and said she is happy to see Gautam Vig move ahead in life.

She feels they make a great-looking couple. But she feels Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma are rushing into it. Richa Gera said that Gautam Vig takes time to know a person and fall in love. She was quoted as saying, " I feel that it is attraction from both sides and not love. Gautam is better as a friend than as a boyfriend." He feels that focusing on his bond is harming the game of both Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. She feels he can do well if he just focuses on the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, day 46, update: Contestants called 'hypocrite'; Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare's violent fight brings the house down

Richa Gera said that he has become conscious after how Karan Johar and makers repeatedly questioned his actions with Soundarya Sharma. She said that Bigg Boss played mind games. She said it was unfair to pull him up for everything be it captaincy or relationship. She was quoted as telling The Times Of India, "Itne allegations lagne ke baad koi bhi conscious hoga, as it’s on national television. He should get the freedom to play his game."