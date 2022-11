Bigg Boss 16 fans are upset to see that Gautam Vig is out of the house. They feel he is one of the more real players inside the house. Gautam Vig told us that he feels that Shiv Thakare has a very good chance to win the show. And he feels there is one factor that works very well in his favour. He told us, "Shiv Thakare is a smart player. But the big factor is that there are people inside the house who want him to win and will support him for the same without any hesitation. No one can stop him if his friends group maintain this level of support." He said Shiv Thakare has the experience from doing reality shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Roadies. "Another big point is that he is good at influencing people," said Gautam Vig.

The Naamkarann said that Karan Johar's bashing of Soundarya Sharma and his relationship did affect his morale as a player. He told us, "What Karan Johar was deeply demoralising and demotivating. We were inside for not more than four weeks. People judged our relation too harshly. And Soundarya Sharma and I judged us badly and too early. I was left wondering what is being shown outside. I know Soundarya Sharma and I are not in the wrong. But the whole thing affected me. I was in a dilemma for the next four days."

Gautam Vig has said that he feels Archana Gautam is the most real player inside the house. "She is too real. Archana Gautam is honest that she sees everyone as competition. Shalin Bhanot is the fakest. Inside the house, most people call him fakeness ki dukaan," says Gautam Vig. He also slammed Shalin Bhanot for the unnecessary scrutiny on Sumbul Touqeer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie's co-star Manasvi Vashisht lashes out at 'obsessed' tag; SLAMS Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot