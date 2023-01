Soundarya Sharma has come into the limelight after the last episode of Bigg Boss 16. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had a nasty spat where the name of Soundarya Sharma was dragged in. Tina Datta began talking about how Shalin Bhanot had character assassinated the dentist and actress. As we know, Tina Datta would say that Shalin Bhanot always had an attraction for Soundarya Sharma. The hunk said that he did not say such stuff but it was Gautam Vig who told him those things about Soundarya Sharma. Well, a couple of clips are doing the rounds where Shalin Bhanot is apparently telling Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta what Gautam Vig said about Soundarya Sharma. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi slams Tina Datta for character assassination of Soundarya Sharma; says, 'You talk about a woman's self-respect'

Fans will remember that Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot said that they knew stuff about Soundarya Sharma, which if comes out in the open would cause the actress a lot of defamation. This was said on a couple of occasions. In a clip, Tina Datta asks Shalin Bhanot to say in hints what Gautam said about Soundarya Sharma. In another instance, we can see Shalin Bhanot discussing her clothes with the ladies. Now, Gautam Vig's team has tweeted to keep his name out of these discussions...

shalin and tina Can you guys stop involving my name in your cheap conversations. I don't assassinate girl character like you guys. These guys have no content to give that's why taking my name and talking shit. Grow up. My bond with soundarya was way beyond your imagination ? — Gautam Singh Vig (@gautamsinghvig) January 19, 2023

Just FYI after yesterday's episode I just want to clear i always respected soundarya whatever she wore and never characterised her. If i had any problem I cleared with her directly. So whatever tina and other housemates said they are just bluffing and wants to create nonsense ? — Gautam Singh Vig (@gautamsinghvig) January 17, 2023

Many neutral viewers are upset with how Soundarya Sharma has been treated in the house. Old videos are being shared and people are wondering why none of it was ever raised on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Only Tina and priyanka have a character and reputation rite ? Sad what they're doing to #SoundaryaSharma Hope the makers can do smth abt it . These 2 women are so vile ! — Dntb (@Dntb8) January 19, 2023

Strong women does not mean screaming and shouting #PriyankaChaharChaudhary? can’t even talk properly without insulting anyone so keep this strong women shit to yourself #SoundaryaSharma #NimritKaurAhluwalia? #SumbulTouqueerKhan are much stronger personalities and better humans — Doris Chordekar (@DorisChordekar1) January 19, 2023

Please talk about the things they are saying about #SoundaryaSharma because it's beyond limits to hear and also about #diljitkuar because tina bring her aur naklo iss ko show sa — Iram ? (@Iram14275926) January 19, 2023

Now let us see if the makers do address this in the upcoming weekend ka vaar. Salman Khan is going to host this one. Soundarya Sharma has played a dignified game in the house.