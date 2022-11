Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a decent season. The latest update is that Gautam Vig has lost his captaincy. Bigg Boss has taken it away after he failed on some counts. Gautam Vig could not make Archana Gautam do the cooking for afternoon lunch, which caused a lot of issues. Moreover, Soundarya Sharma and he have been talking a lot in English. As per some handles, he has been stripped of the captaincy. Other than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, both Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig have been flop captains of the house. One of the reasons is that there is collective effort to flop the captaincy of others.

Another rumor doing the round is that of secret room. Fans are discussing on Twitter that Sumbul Touqeer or Soundarya Sharma might be sent to the secret room. Fans are hoping that Soundarya Sharma stays as she has been seen on the show this week. People have appreciated how she has stood by Gautam Vig like a rock and even cooked for the whole house despite adverse circumstances. Sumbul Touqeer has hardly been seen all through. It seems the Imlie actress was down with fever.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are the four contestants who are being liked. Abdu Rozik is on top of the popularity charts. The performance of the Imlie actress has disappointed many who hoped she would cash in better on her popularity. Let us see if makers bring in secret room. It could change a lot of dynamics inside the house...