It's been three weeks since hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has seen any elimination. The last contestant who got eliminated from the house was Gautam Vig who is pretty much geared up to re-enter the controversial reality show since his name has been cropping in issues every now and then. He recently commented on 's sly prank on and said that it was very embarrassing to see such thing on national television.

A few days ago, Sajid Khan asked Abdu to take off his shirt and write a message for Nimrit Ahluwalia as the 19-year-old Tajikistan national wanted to make her birthday a special one. Abdu agreed but Sajid wrote 'I love tatti' instead of 'I love Nimrit'. The episode did not go down well the netizens and Abdu's agency who condemned the act publicly.

Speaking about the incident, Gautam said that if he would have been there, he would told Sajid that it was very embarrassing for what he did especially to Abdu, who does not understand the language. He talked about the possibility how Sajid would have felt if Abdu had written something like this on his back in his language.

"Of course, Sajid will overreact to it. Abdu is so nice to him (Sajid). I have seen so many episodes, and promos where he does not let Abdu speak and asks him to ‘shut up’. Abdu is sweet. If you are friends with him, he will be there for you all time. But regardless of everything, he did that prank with him on national television, it is very stupid. That shows your sick mentality," Gautam told News18.

Meanwhile, Abdu has left the show and his sudden exit left the housemates in tears. Abdu also got emotional on leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house. Currently, the show has MC Stan, Archana Gautam, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, , Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma in the house.