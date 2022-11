Bigg Boss 16 saw the elimination of Gautam Vig. The Naamkarann actor has been eliminated in the seventh week of 's show. He told us that he is terribly shocked by this ouster. Gautam Vig tells us that he is finding it hard to believe that he got less votes, and he has full faith in his fan clubs and fan bases. He told BollywoodLife, "I do not think I have got less votes. This is very unfortunate." On the show, Gautam Vig made news for his bonding with Soundarya Sharma. The model-actress and he struck up a close bond, which came under intense scrutiny.

Gautam Vig tells us, "She stood by me throughout the show. I do not think our bond made my game weak. The only issue was the emotional conflict. There were times when Soundarya Sharma felt very hurt. She would tell me not to talk with those who spoke badly about our bond. Soundarya Sharma was protective about me. She also became a bit weak emotionally mainly because she had never been on such a platform before." Gautam Vig said that their bond was lovely, and they had a good time together on Bigg Boss 16.

On the show, Shalin Bhanot referred to Gautam Vig as Janani and Auraat on many occasions. Angrily Gautam Vig tells us, "He is very weak inside. He is completely fake. There is no manly quality in him." Gautam Vig slams his cheap mindset. "The manner in which he mocks people calling them Janani and Auraat hinting that they are weak as women reflects his cheap mindset. That is what has come to the fore," he says.

We also asked him about the whole situation where Sumbul Touqeer is being slammed for her possessive attitude towards Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan has scolded her a lot. Gautam Vig tells us, "I feel there is a fault from both sides. If you see that your friend is being over-possessive, aapko brake lagana chahiye. C'mon, you are 20 years elder to her. You should understand that her image is taking a hit. You should give tameez and respect to a girl if you feel she is your friend. Her respect and integrity should be your priority."