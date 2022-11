Gautam Vig refused to talk to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta after Gautam and Shalin got to know many things that they thought about each other. While Gautam is upset with Shalin and Tina questioning his relationship with Soundarya Sharma, Shalin is perturbed by the things that Gautam said about having a face-off between them. Due to this, there is a visible enmity between them and they just threw it out on each other in today's episode.

As Bigg Boss announced the new captaincy task, Shalin was punished for his actions and was restricted from participating in the captaincy race. As Gautam was chosen as the first contestant to lead as the bagpiper, Shalin asked Tina to tell Gautam not to eliminate her citing the death of her pet dog.

However, Gautam refused to talk to both of them and went inside to have his lunch. After a while, Shalin walked up to Gautam and asked him to atleast speak to Tina if he doesn't want to talk to him. But to no avail.

Shalin then went on to hurl abuses at Gautam which erupted an ugly war of words between them. The rest of the housemates jumped in between like a wall after Shalin aggressively walked towards Gautam.

Viewers found Shalin to be quite hot-headed and irrelevant as Gautam had already told him that he doesn't want to communicate. People extended their support towards Gautam and slammed Shalin for his actions.

Take a look.

#TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot had proven that they don't have any self respect. Kal tak jisko fake bol rhe the, jiski band bajja rhe the Aaj usko hi plead kr rhe hain Sha is such a inhuman he want tina to use her pet for captaincy#BB16#BiggBoss16 — Nitika Singh (@nitika_singh832) November 3, 2022

I’m amazed how #TinaDutta went to #gautamvig n told him she wants to become the captain saying I supported you lol after what she did yesterday she said this. Also, she said I’m going through a lot (implementing the advise she got from #ShalinBhanot about sympathy card too) #bb16 — Naina Khetpal (@NainaKhetpal) November 3, 2022

#ShalinBhanot - Play the sympathy angle, say you just lost Rani! Shows how fake & opportunist is this guy. Glad #GautamVig is bringing his true self out..he knows Shalin isn't worth anyone's friendship #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — GoGetter (@BetterGoGetter) November 3, 2022

#ShalinBhanot accusing #GautamVig about face off and fake relations. Sometime back he was advising #TinaDutta to play sympathy card and told her to talk about Rani to Gautam. #bb16 — Naina Khetpal (@NainaKhetpal) November 3, 2022

The whole deal here is that #ShalinBhanot ko haraana hai not so much about lifting their own idols. I see in every contest, every poll, ppl are just making sure ki kisi tarah se shalin should be out. Sad reality! #bb16 — Biggboss16stan (@biggboss16stan) November 3, 2022

