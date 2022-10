Gautam Vig's good friend is Khushi Jain. She has a decade-old friendship with the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor. She opened up about him, his closeness with Soundarya Sharma and his friendship with Shalin Bhanot. She revealed that she knows Gautam for the past 10 years. Gautam is like family to her in Mumbai. He has been very supportive and has always been there for her. Their friendship is like that of Tom and Jerry.

During an interview with India Forums Khushi also said that she does not feel that Tina Datta has a soft corner for Shalin. She feels that Shalin is the kind of person who is always acting and is dramatic. She called him dumb and said that the audiences understand everything. She feels that Shalin is fake and that he is playing the game in a fake way. Khushi also feels that she does not think that problems came between Shalin and Gautam because of Soundarya.

She feels that Gautam has now understood that Shalin is fake and that is the reason he is creating the distance. Khushi was further asked about Gautam and Soundarya's proximity and that had also slammed them for the same. Reacting to this she said that she does not feel that their bond is for the game. Khushi revealed that she knows Gautam. He takes a lot of time to know someone before knowing someone. She feels that it is normal and that Gautam is an old-school person. If he likes someone he will naturally be protective, and possessive. Khushi also feels that Gautam should focus on the game. If he plans to go ahead with Soundarya then he should do the same post exiting Bigg Boss. She does not like Soundarya for Gautam as she has seen him going behind his back and talking about him.