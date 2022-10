Naamkarann actor Gautam Vig is a contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 show. He is known for his role as Ali from Naamkarann and for his serials Tantra and Pinjara Khoobsurti Kaa. The good-looking actor started his career as a model and has been in the TV industry for a long time. Due to his dedication to the telly world, his fanbase has been growing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan already wants THIS contestant to win the trophy; gets trolled by other contestants' fans

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Gautam Vig was asked about his go-to friend in the show. "On social media, I got to know about 3-4 people who are going in the show. I know 2-3 of them not as a buddy but because I worked with them. I have worked with Nimrit, Sumbul; we did Star Ravivaar together. I know Shalin Bhanot whom I met 3-4 times. These are the people I can start counting on and have an ice-breaking kind of a conversation", he said.

Check out a photo of Gautam Vig:

When asked about favourite participants from past seasons; the actor said, "I watched Bigg Boss 13 and I really liked Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz play. Their realism, taking their own stand; I liked that attitude. I am the same so I liked them". When asked about the strategies to survive the longest; the actor quipped, "I do not have any strategies. I am the kind of person who goes with the flow and I do not try to enact something or try to portray someone I am not. I go with free mind, open hands and react accordingly".

However, he does not know who is his biggest competitor in the show. "I do not even know the contestants and who all are going till now. For me I am my biggest competitor and I do not compete with anyone else. If I am doing things correctly, it is a self-journey and an appreciation kind of a thing", he revealed.