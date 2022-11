Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori has been out of Salman Khan's show after spending a month in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The dancer who is known as the Shakira from Rajasthan and Haryana said she enjoyed her journey a lot but there were periods when she was very unhappy. Gori Nagori told Bollywood Life, "I also felt very lonely. I wanted to get out. I have never lived away from my family in this manner. But when I made friends, it was fun. Towards the end, when my friends betrayed me, I felt bad. It was depressing."

We told her that outside Sajid Khan faced immense flak for asking her to do his clothes. Netizens were angry with the filmmaker. She tells us, "I did it once out of love. Lekin unhone toh haath hi pakad liya. He would tell me to do his clothes on a daily basis. He should have learnt how to wash clothes on his own before coming on Bigg Boss." Shiv Thakare's game has been facing criticism of late. People feel he is a sidekick of Sajid Khan, and he only jumps into matters to seek footage. "Woh accha khel raha hai (He was playing good) magar abhi ganda khelna laga hai (now he has begun to play a dirty game," she said.

Gori Nagori said she is unsure if MC Stan and she would continue to be friends in the future. She is unhappy with how he is not taking a stand for his friends. "I am upset. I always felt that we were selfless friends. I cherished our friendship. But now, he is coming across as a player," she says. Many trashed Archana Gautam saying she abused Gori Nagori almost referring to her as a prostitute in their earlier fight but Gori fully supported her in the Shiv Thakare matter.

Gori Nagori says candidly, "I know she abused me badly but where there is truth you need to support it. Archana was not wrong." The dancer says she would like to re-enter but preferably with her boyfriend, Sunny Choudhary.