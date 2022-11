Bigg Boss 16 fans are upset with . As we have seen, he abused Gori Nagori calling her a chor and what not as she gave ration items to Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. This is not the first time that Sajid Khan has been abusive. He had showered a volley of abuses on Gautam Vig after he sacrificed ration for his captaincy. Yesterday, Sajid Khan told Shiv Thakare how Gori Nagori refused to wash his clothes. It seems she had been doing his laundry all this while. Sajid Khan's behaviour on the show has annoyed netizens and people have lashed out at him for making Gori Nagori do his own personal work.

Now, Sunny Choudhary the boyfriend of Gori Nagori has given an interview to ETimes TV. He said he wants to see his girlfriend tell Sajid Khan that she is not on the show to wash his clothes. He said that even she is a contender like him and it is unfair to have such expectations from her. He was quoted as saying, "I think once this happens Sajid Khan will realise his mistake. Unki Akkal tab thikane aaye…" Fans of Bigg Boss 16 will know that Sunny's name was once mentioned in the fight between Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori.

Well, fans are on the side of Gori Nagori. They have hit out at Sajid Khan for this obnoxious behaviour....

Well planned nomination where they will evict #GoriNagori as molester #SajidKhan demanded makers to do so! #bb16 gori has balls to backanswer #sajid n refuse to wash his clothes so she needs to go ! Well played #bb16

If #Soundarya won’t call him SIR she will be next to be evicted — Hiten (@HitenK2021) November 9, 2022

Was #GoriNagori did anything wrong with #ShivThakare #McStan #AbduRozik NO Her only fault, she refused to wash #SajidKhan clothes.

And then she was bashed by #SalmanKhan and #BB16

And her friends were not strong to stand by her. Will audience vote her? — BurnoutCandle (@burnoutcandle) November 8, 2022

#GoriNagori no love angle, No stardum, No manipulation, girl who is innocent and doesn't want to live under the shadow of #SajidKhan & doesn't want to wash his clothes will be nominated by sajid and his puppets #ShivThakare #MCStan #AbdulRozik. Better than any #SumbulTouqeerKhan — niks (@niikunjdixit) November 8, 2022

It is highly likely that Gori Nagori will be out of the show this weekend. Sumbul Touqeer has a huge fan base while neutral viewers actually like the spice Archana Gautam brings on Salman Khan's show.