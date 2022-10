Gori Nagori who is a Haryanavi dancer opened up about her sojourn of how becoming a dancer for her was extremely difficult. She revealed that her mother was against the same. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant revealed in the Salman Khan hosted show about the struggles she had to undergo. Born in Rajasthan the controversial dancer is famous in North India that is Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. She has been in the Bigg Boss house since the show got premiered. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 9 Live Updates: Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary fight over Abdu Rozik's age; Nimrit Kaur slams contestants over cleanliness

During an interview with ETimes Gori said that her family was against her love for dancing. It took time for them to to understand her love for dancing as she had left her education in the middle. She also revealed that she could never speak English and that she had to face a lot of things when she wanted to become a dancer and it was extremely difficult for her.

She also revealed that people often commented on her when she wanted to become a dancer and they used to also cross limits. It was tough for her as she had to fight with a lot of people. Due to her stubborn nature she did not back out. She still remembers that she used to get calls from people who used to tell her that she should not be a dancer as she is a Muslim. She was told about what she had to do and what she did not have to do.

Gori also revealed that she is a short-tempered and a woman with patience. She uses the same when she has to do so and uses her anger in a good way. When someone deliberately tries to fight with the person she will not sit idle but will ensure to give back to the person in the same coin.