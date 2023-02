Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is going on right now. And the former Bigg Boss 16 contestants have all joined Salman Khan on stage. Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Tina Datta and the other Bigg Boss contestants joined the host. And the actor took chances on interacting with the TOP 4, former contestants and also the parents of the contestants. Talking about the interaction, Salman Khan also interacted with Abdu Rozik. He also asked about the Tajikistani singer who will be participating in Big Brother UK. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot bags Ekta Kapoor's Beqaboo on Colors? Hunk's family decorates home for a king's welcome [View Pics]

Abdu Rozik confirms doing Big Brother UK

Salman Khan is very fond of Abdu Rozik and how can he not interact with his most favourite? Salman asked Abdu if he has heard a rumour of him participating in Big Brother UK as well. Abdu without batting his eyelids confirmed that he is participating. Earlier, there were rumours about Abdu participating in Big Brother UK. Abdu ascertained the same when asked about the same. Salman also teased him that now he will make international friends and forget his Indian friends.

Netizens send best wishes to Abdu Rozik for the Big Brother UK journey

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Bigg Boss 16. And Abdu Rozik was one of the most fun and loved contestants of the show and the journey. He took a voluntary exit last month since his contract got expired, as per reports. While there were rumours about the same, the confirmation has now made fans emotional, they are sending best wishes to Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik was a part of Mandali. He was close to Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia inside the house. Abdu is rooting for either Shiv or Stan to win the show.