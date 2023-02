Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is happening tomorrow. Everyone is busy voting for their faves. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are the top five finalists. A number of celebs are also rooting for whom they feel will win. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has the maximum celebrity support this time. A host of celebs including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Sargun Mehta are others are in favour of the Udaariyaan actress. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is happening tomorrow on Sunday, which is February 12, 2023. The show is a huge success on the TRP charts and has been declared as blockbuster. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's romantic dance, Sumbul Touqeer's solo performance and more acts to make it a lit evening

Bigg Boss 13 runners-up Asim Riaz is considered as one of the OGs of the game. Sidharth Shukla and his rivalry made Bigg Boss 13 an epic affair. The paparazzi asked Asim Riaz whom did he feel was a great contestant. He said that he found MC Stan to be a superhit hero from Bigg Boss 16. Asim Riaz said that he has heard his songs. He told the paps that MC Stan was as real as they came on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Urfi Javed and Avneet Kaur are some of the celebs who are in support of MC Stan. The rapper from Pune is from a humble background. His father is a constable in the Maharashtra Police. MC Stan's songs like Ek Din Pyaar, Basti Ka Hasti and others have become bigger hits after his participation on the show. The whole desi hip hop community is rooting for their boys. No one expected him to do well on the show. However, it looks like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will take home the trophy. Being the channel fave as per reports she has the definite edge over others!