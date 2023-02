Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is near and fans desperately want their faves to win. This season, we have two underdogs MC Stan and Shiv Thakare who have built a huge fan base during the course of the show. But the general consensus is that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to walk away with the trophy. Many fans feel that Bigg Boss is becoming predictable with Colors faces lifting the trophy. The win of Sidharth Shukla after the epic Bigg Boss 13 season was also hugely debated though he had immense on-ground and organic fan following during the show. This time, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare have built on-ground support and many are voting for them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are FINALLY reunited; PriyAnkit fans shedding happy tears [View Pics]

Some fan clubs of the rapper are claiming that he has got 10 million votes. The desi hip hop community is huge and almost every big face from that scene has urged people to vote for Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan. It is being claimed by fans that he has got maximum votes. The shocking part is that a screenshot of someone who is an alleged employee of Endemol Shine India. Take a look at the tweet below...

Reality dekhlo.. ? Said by Endomol's Creative Director.. Trophy ? #MCStan ko milni chahiye. If voting system is real.. if not then be prepared #colors to get boycott ?? #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16Finale pic.twitter.com/XAVB1bXuve — Prince (@PrinceImam007) February 12, 2023

We did some further digging up on the account of this person and found it was formed in November 2022. It looks like it is a fan account for the rapper. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 will remember how a Twitter account named Feriha claimed that Sidharth Shukla was fixed winner. The person said that the channel had it all pre-planned even though Asim Riaz got as much votes. It looks like a similar situation is going to play out on Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. MC Stan has made new fans with his unique journey. Even if he emerges the runners-up the road ahead looks rosy for the musician!