Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. It is one of the most shocking eliminations in the history of Bigg Boss. A lot of celebrities and also the fans were sure that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the show and lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. However, in a shocking turn of events, Priyanka has been eliminated. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is taking place as you read this right now and the most shocking twist has taken place in the history of the reality TV show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: MC Stan trumps all to win Salman Khan show? This contestant second? Check viral post

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16

has been entertaining the audience and fans during the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. From Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel promoting Gadar to Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh promoting Ishq Mein Ghayal, promoting his song to Salman launching his romantic number Naiyo Lagda Dil from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and more. After all the fun and frolic. It was time for another elimination. After showcasing the trio's ground-level support from their supporters, Salman announced that Priyanka has got fewer votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in Top 2 of the show? Reports suggest that rapper's fans have assembled in large numbers at Film City

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress entered the show with her Udaariyaan co-star . Priyanka and Ankit, though different individuals played together most of the time. After a while, they both started having differences on the show. Salman Khan made them solve their differences. Later, Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was then left all alone on the show. Priyanka was left all alone on the show and for some time, she started losing the game. However, after a while, Priyanka found her footing again. Priyanka was known for calling Bigg Boss biased and also interfering in others' games and Mudde. Also Read - Bigg boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship to Sumbul Touqeer Khan's phone call with dad; most dramatic moments of BB 16 [Watch Video]

Netizens LASH out at Bigg Boss 16 makers as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets eliminated

The elimination of Bigg Boss 16 has come as a huge shock to her fans. They are unable to believe it. The Khabri had already announced that Priyanka has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. However, fans were in denial. They couldn't believe that Priyanka would not be in the TOP 2. And now, with the elimination announced, fans are in denial even more. They cannot believe that Priyanka is not in the TOP 2 and neither a winner. Check out the tweets here:

Very Unfair........

I'll Never Watch Bigboss

And Colors — Affection (@Mahesh0205) February 12, 2023

No more big boss from now on.. 3 people who gave their heart and soul to the show are eliminated. The ones who didn't nothing but chugli or stay under duvet whole day are top 2!! Unbelievable.. slow clap ? ? — shaheen✨ (@sheen1807) February 12, 2023

Saaf saaf pta lg raha h dhokha kiya priyanka ke sath kmaal h jo deserve krti thi trophy usko bahar kr diya...pura session humne dekha 8 saal se show dekh rhe hai ab kbhi nhi dekhenge — Rajesh Dhingra (@RajeshD57728845) February 12, 2023

Will not watch anymore #BiggBoss16 — Shreetama Das (@ShreetamaDas4) February 12, 2023

Chutiya show, baised — M Sanjay Kumar (@muthyalasanjay) February 12, 2023

Ghatiyan show — SURABHI BANSAL (@SurbhiB76443229) February 12, 2023

Totally bakwas season bigboss 16 — NAKUL VARSHNEY (@lovnkul) February 12, 2023

Httt ghatiya sa show — Neha Yadav (@NehaYad66936648) February 12, 2023

Kahe itna dhong kar rahe ho — Rahul Bhardwaj (rb) (@bhardwaj_rb21) February 12, 2023

What a joke? A man who cannot take a stand is #BB16 winner? Next level joke made by the channel! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — N?(PariForTheWin) (@my_fevdiary) February 12, 2023

NOOOOO YOU CAN'T DO THIS TO MY GIRL ??#PriyankaChaharChoudhary — in my pri simp era (@RiyaJain164) February 12, 2023

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary has been Eliminated?

Now Shiv Vs Stan? — DJ Venkatesh (@djdiglipur) February 12, 2023

Biggest scam in the history of bigg boss.. No bigg boss from next year..

Janta ki winner priyanka#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta? #PriyAnkit — dimpy borah (@DbDimpy) February 12, 2023

Deserving kabhi nhi jitta !! Colors face or non Colors face doesn't matter!! I think sabko reality check mil gya hoga...#Priyankachaharchoudhary #BiggBoss16Finale #BB16 — ????? | ☞ (@Urs_nitin_) February 12, 2023

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY ❤️ we love u and will always love u , no matter what. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary

And Ankit u were a pure soul too , lovely Gentleman, all hearts n love to u too #AnkitGupta . The love I had for u 2 since BB16 Made me binge watch Udaariyaan.

LOVE u 2 ❤️ — deeksha??? (@baliga_deeksha) February 12, 2023

She’s the winner for us. That’s it!!♥️ My girl gave her blood and sweat to this freakinn show and YET THEY HAVE THE AUDACITY TO TREAT HER LIKE THIS not fair not fair!!! #Priyankachaharchoudhary #priyankit — Gia ? (@TheyycallmeGg) February 12, 2023

@PriyankaChaharO keep shining u r rockstar

Jo bi karo dil se karo acche se karo. Dil se dua bohot saara piyaar,love u

Bohot successful ho life mei ❤❤❤#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PriyankaPaltan pic.twitter.com/bB7e4eVAj3 — TasniyaWasim?SidKiSidHearts? (@TasniyaWasim) February 12, 2023

NOOOOO YOU CAN'T DO THIS TO MY GIRL ??#PriyankaChaharChoudhary — in my pri simp era (@RiyaJain164) February 12, 2023

@PriyankaChaharO keep shining u r rockstar

Jo bi karo dil se karo acche se karo. Dil se dua bohot saara piyaar,love u

Bohot successful ho life mei ❤❤❤#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PriyankaPaltan pic.twitter.com/bB7e4eVAj3 — TasniyaWasim?SidKiSidHearts? (@TasniyaWasim) February 12, 2023

It's their loss not hers #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Priyanka Obhan (@srkian_priyanka) February 12, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants who not just won hearts with her stint but also her style game. Now, it is between Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.