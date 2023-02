Bigg Boss 16 fans have got a shock. The news is that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare have made it to the top two of the show. There is no official confirmation so far on this. However, some handles are saying the same on social media. These are all rumors as of now. We do not know what to believe in. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen as many as the confirmed winner of the show. She is one of the top faces of the channel. Udaariyaan fans got a treat as Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did a dance performance for them. Also Read - Bigg boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship to Sumbul Touqeer Khan's phone call with dad; most dramatic moments of BB 16 [Watch Video]

It is being said that Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the two finalists of the show. The former is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. On the other hand, MC Stan is a rapper from the desi hip-hop community. The news coming in is that fans of MC Stan have gathered in large numbers outside Film City. The rapper has got immense votes from the on ground audience. MC Stan's fans were super active on both social media and in voting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Abdu Rozik confirms participating in Big Brother UK on Salman Khan show; netizens send best wishes [View Tweets]

Bigg Boss 16 had five finalists Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. If this is indeed true then the makers have surprised one and all. Both these guys have immense fan bases. We are not sure if there will be live voting. The two Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary put up a smashing dance performance for fans! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot bags Ekta Kapoor's Beqaboo on Colors? Hunk's family decorates home for a king's welcome [View Pics]