Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to get started soon. The makers are finalizing contestants to be part of their upcoming season. Fans cannot wait for Bigg Boss 16 to get started. Earlier, there were reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda who plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla has given a nod for 's show. There were reports that the actor was all set to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Pranali Rathod. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan or Harshad Chopda whom would you like to see on Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Well, it seems as Harshad is not going to be part of Salman Khan's show. Yes, you read that right! As per Bigg Boss Tak, Harshad Chopda is not a part of Bigg Boss 16 and is not bidding adieu to . Harshad has not participated in any reality shows as of now and fans want to see him in Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Imlie star Fahmaan Khan, Harshad Chopda and more celebs rumoured to participate in Salman Khan’s show

Have a look at Bigg Boss Tak tweet -

FAKE NEWS ALERT : Harshad Chopra is not a part of Bigg Boss 16 and he is not leaving YRKKH. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/A3kLraRO8s — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 14, 2022

Yesterday, there was a strong buzz that Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Aryan in the show is having talks with the makers. Reportedly, Harshad Chopda was also going to be part of Bigg Boss 16 and had charged in crores. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Harshad Chopda for Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap confuses fans, Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar's secret and more