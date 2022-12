Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is setting new records when it comes to saying nasty stuff. Yesterday, people pointed out how she crossed the line as she passed comments on the underwear of Vikas Manaktala. She has had things to say about Shiv Thakare's inner wear too. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Ace cricketers subtly rubbishes divorce rumours with his Instagram bio? [READ MORE]

Archana Gautam slut-shamed Gori Nagori

The actress and politician had a bad fight with Gori Nagori. This was again related to ration. Gori Nagori had stolen dragon fruit from her room. Archana Gautam was the captain then. In an angry and offensive verbal volley, Archana Gautam almost slut-shamed the dancer. Later, Gori Nagori said that she did not call her a prostitute as it looked like as per the conversation.

Archana Gautam takes a dig at Sumbul Touqeer's looks

Archana Gautam told Sumbul Touqeer that she was unfit to become a queen. She told her, 'Shakal Dekhi Hai'. Salman Khan schooled Archana Gautam for this comment. He reminded her that Sumbul Touqeer was a popular TV star with a global fan base. Archana Gautam looked humbled on that WKW.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a bad bahu and Naali Wali Aurat

Now, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are friends. But she has said some terrible stuff. She said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a bad girl and will be a nightmare of a bahu for her in-laws. She said that Ankit Gupta's mother will curse herself.

Archana Gautam's comment on MC Stan's body

The actress accidentally walked into the bathroom when MC Stan was in the shower. Later, she made fun of him with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma. She said he has the body of a skeleton. Archana Gautam said she had never seen a body like his.

Vikas Manaktala's underwear new subject for Archana Gautam

The new contestant in the house is Vikas Manaktala. She made a comment on his underwear that was hanging on the clothesline. She said that it looks like he is using his free time inside the house to wash his underwear.