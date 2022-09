Bigg Boss 16 is going to hit the tube soon. There are a lot of celebrity names such as Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Munawar Faruqui, Shivin Narang and more who have been approached to participate in Salman Khan's TV show. Well, there are more names surfacing every passing minute. And as Bigg Boss 16 inches closer to the premiere date, that is, October 1, more names have come forward as participants on the controversial reality TV show. And one of them is Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, BollywoodLife is here with the latest update on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shaleen Bhanot becomes the second confirmed male contestant after Shivin Narang [Report]

Has Karishma Sawant quit YRKKH for Bigg Boss 16?

Yes, Bigg Boss 16 fans, you read that right. There had been buzz about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress being approached to join other big names such as Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi and other rumoured celebs as contestants. Karishma recently re-entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap. She plays Aarohi who is a pivotal character in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starter. As soon as the report of Karishma being approached surfaced, fans started speculating whether she has quit the show or if her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming to an end or getting replaced. Well, BollywoodLife is here to put an end to all the speculations. We reached out and Karishma Sawant's spokesperson exclusively told us that the actress is NOT doing Salman Khan's show. There you have it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla, Dolly Bindra and more; a look at the angriest celebs on Salman Khan's show from previous seasons

Harshad Chopda was rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 16

Not just Karishma Sawant but also the lead actor Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu was rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16. There was a buzz on social media that said that Harshad had moved on from the show. There were rumours of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai going off-air as well. That's not it, there were also rumours about Harshad Chopda being offered Rs 4.5 crore for Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 makers NOT keen to bring Munawar Faruqui on the show? Fans say, 'They are scared of his popularity'

So, both, Karishma Sawant and Harshad Chopda are continuing their journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata Hai.