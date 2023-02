Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale next week. The show which got an extension has five finalists. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The media has gone inside the house for the round of questioning. It seems Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam have faced the worst of questions. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare has not been questioned as much. Many will say that he did not do anything on the show that warranted an intense questioning but it looks like there is more to it. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Anushka Sharma starts trending after first pics come out; netizens say, 'Bollywood couples have been cosplaying them'

The fight for the second spot is intense. The handle Bigg Boss Tak has posted a tweet hinting that the makers want to bring MC Stan to the second spot. It seems he got very positive questions from the media. Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan is one of India's popular hip-hop artistes. This show has brought him to the mainstream and how. Does this mean that Shiv Thakare might end up on the third position on the show?

The media was told indirectly to focus and highlight Priyanka and Stan more. Stan on the positive side & Priyanka as most targeted. Most of media asked Q to Non-mandali. And Shiv was sidelined. Makers hinted to media abt Stan & Priyanka being the TOP 2. However, guys keep voting. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 7, 2023

Well, we do not know what is happening. MC Stan has a huge fan base that has contributed to the TRPs of the show. Many feel he is deserving as a winner too! The rapper has said that he wants Shiv Thakare to win the show.