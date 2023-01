In some days, Bigg Boss 16 will get its winner. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading the polls, and in on-ground popularity as of now. But the contestant who is the find of the season is Archana Gautam. She is the genuine firebrand and lone wolf. Here are 5 reasons why most neutral fans want the trophy in her hands only. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha has already chosen ‘Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor as her favourite person; read details

The lone wolf

Archana Gautam has been the genuine solo player of the season. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had emotional support in for more than half of the season, while Shiv Thakare and co played along like a group. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot used each other for the game good, bad or ugly. Archana Gautam did not have a single friend in the house for the game. She has played alone and fiercely.

X-Factor of the season

When she walked inside the house, no one gave her much importance. The lady made people sit up and take notice. Whether it was the dirty fights with , MC Stan or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the lady was in the thick of things. Her language and sense of humour is also unique. Archana Gautam is the most unfiltered woman of the house. Even the other contestants agree on the same.

Emotional quotient

While fans of rivals find her harsh, foul-mouthed and unruly, Archana Gautam has shown her emotional quotient on occasions. She was the one who said she was happy that was getting chances as he was the only earning member of the show. At the start, she had counselled Sumbul Touqeer to play the game alone and for herself.

Best reader of the game

There is no denying that few people analyze the game as sharply as she does. The lady pointed out to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she must be zeroing down on the top three after exit of and Abdu Rozik. Archana Gautam also knows that Shalin Bhanot wants her to pick a dirty fight with Mandali instead of him doing it in person.

Iconic lines

Archana Gautam has given the show lines like Maar Maar Ke Mor Bana Doongi and even compared Ankit Gupta to of 50 Shades Of Grey. Her comments on her ideal man were also ROFL.