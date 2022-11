Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is right now the most talked about a contestant in the Bigg Boss house due to her closeness with Shalin Bhanot. The last weekend ka vaar the viewers of the show witnessed how declared Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin and there was huge support for the Imlie actress claiming that the makers are assassinating a 19-year-old character. While Imlie fans are standing in support of her. His co-star Manasvi Vashist who played second Aditya Kumar Tripathi in the show too slammed Shalin and Tina for targeting Sumbul in the house and maligning her character. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor makes shocking revelation; 'People hate me because I was launched by Dharma' [Exclusive Video]

While Fahmaan Khan hasn't yet spoken about the ongoing hullabaloo, and many are wondering why he is queit in this matter as he was very vocal about supporting Sumbul in the show. A very well-placed source informs us Fahmaan Khan is extremely busy with his upcoming show Dharam Patni on Colors and so he hasn't been able to keep a track of the show but now he has learnt about it as there is a huge debate going on social media.

Fahmaan might soon enter the show to promote his upcoming daily shows and might even meet Sumbul to motivate her and remind her who she is. But for now, he hasn't been able to keep a track of the show. Meanwhile, Sumbul is all geared up and she has started taking a strong stand for herself and we have seen a glimpse of it in today's episode where she strongly slammed Shalin who came to advocate Tina Datta to her. Sumbul's fans lauded her for finally standing up for herself, while viewers missed this Sumbul and said if she would be like this since day one she would have had the chances to win the show.