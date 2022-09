Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the premiere date which is 1st October 2022. The new season of Salman Khan will go on-air at 9:30, this Saturday, Yes, you read that right. It's less than a week for Bigg Boss 16 and fans are unable to process the same. As the premiere date of Bigg Boss 16 comes closer, the channel and the makers have been dropping promos and hints about the new contestants of Bigg Boss 16 slowly and gradually. And now, a new promo of Bigg Bos 16 has dropped by the channel on their official Instagram handle. We strongly believe it Imlie fame actress Sumbul Touqeer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not just Karan Kundrra and Hina Khan but THESE former contestants also approached as seniors? Find out!

Is Sumbul Touqeer the new Bigg Boss 16 contestant?

Talking about the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, it begins with a young girl, face not revealed, with short hair playing with a soft toy and singing a song, Imlie Ka Boota. She talks to Bigg Boss using the song but Bigg Boss turns the tide on the contestant. As the song continues, the new Bigg Boss 16 contestant says, 'Iss jungle ke hum do sher,' but Bigg Boss savagely responds, saying he is sava sher. Well, the hint of the song, the short hair are hints enough for the fans that it is none other than Sumbul Touqeer in the promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first CONFIRMED contestant of Salman Khan's show? Makers drop a MAJOR hint [WATCH]

Check out the new Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fahmaan Khan to join Sumbul inside Bigg Boss 16 house?

Well, if reports are anything to go by, it was reported that both Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16. While neither commented on the same, the promo, in a way confirms that it's none other than Sumbul Touqeer who's the newest confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestant. And it remains to be seen whether Fahmaan Khan will also join Sumbul in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra and more former contestants who faced Salman Khan's wrath for their obnoxious acts

Advertisement

There have been reactions on Twitter about Sumbul and Fahmaan participating in Bigg Boss 16. Since the reality TV show is of controversial nature, Fahmaan and Sumbul's fans want them to stay away from such shows.