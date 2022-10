Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer makes a grand entry in 's show. The actress who gained a lot of fame and became a popular face with her television soap Imlie will now be seen in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress has made the grand entry and you can see this in the video shared by Colors Instagram handle. Sumbul dances on Chaka Chak song from 's film Atrangi Re and ins hearts. While her face is not clearly visible as the makers are trying to create suspense, the and are sure she is there- Imlie. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 house inside pics: Take a look at the gossip area, cosy corners and more that are part of the sprawling set this season

Take a look at the video Sumbul Touqeer nailing her dance performance as she is all set to make a grand entry in Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul has made an entry like Imlie as she is very much aware that her character is most loved and by donning the getup like Imlie she wants her fans to relive her character again as she makes an entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Sumbul who made an exit from Imlie due to the leap in the show didn't reveal anything about she being a part of Bigg Boss 16 show, but this entry the actress has definitely left her fans pleasantly surprised.

Along with Sumbul, there was a strong buzz that Fahmaan Kahn too will make an entry in the show, but he refused as she wasn't keen in doing a reality show like Bigg Boss but Khatron Ke Khiladi. While Sumbul is ready to take the challenge. The girl will be the youngest member in the house but the most popular one. And this success of her might even make her win the title of the show that will leave more opportunities open for her. Well, it will be an interesting game to watch.