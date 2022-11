Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is emerging as the most hated personality in the show due to his aggressive nature, while some likes him and some hate him immensely. But definitely he cannot be ignored for now. While Shalin Na me the talk of the town after Sumbul Touqeer’s father came into the show and slammed him for making fun of his daughter and creating a fake love angle and showing the world that she is clingy towards him. Ever since then Sumbul’s game has definitely changed and she is become a tad bit alert about Shalin.

Fahmaan Khan is happy Sumbul Touqeer distanced herself from Shalin Bhanot

But now we see her track is completely changed and her friendship with Shalin is going kaput and one person is very happy about it. No, it’s not Sumbul’s father but her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan who has been strongly supporting her since day one of her entry into the show. Talking with Bombay Times, Fahmaan expressed his happiness that now Sumbul is coming out as her own in the show and her friendship with Shalin is almost over. Talking in support of Sumbul Fahmaan said that he doesn't understand this game so he cannot comment about whether her game is good or not but one thing he is happy about is that she has distanced herself from Shalin and is coming out of her own.

Further adding about showing her emotional side, Fahmaan defended her and said she is the same person as she is in the show, many times on Imlie sets too she used to break down and I used to take care of her. Fahmaan always admitted to being a good friend to Sumbul despite the rumour of their relationship making headlines. Sumbul and Fahmaan were the most loved onscreen couple in the television industry and gained a lot of popularity with the Imlie show.