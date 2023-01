Bigg Boss 16 is much different than the other seasons. While planning and plotting take over the game, this time, it is all about emotions, friendship and more. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and others of mandali showcased great friendship while the rest played the game. Amidst all, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer Khan managed to find a space. She is among the quietest contestant who has kept her calm all the time. Well, she has now also made a record. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik exits Salman Khan show; says, 'My friendship with Shiv Thakare is for a lifetime' [Watch Video]

Entertainment News: Sumbul Touqeer Khan achieves a big milestone

As per updates, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become the youngest contestant ever to stay in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days. The Imlie actress is just 19 years old and she has managed to be in the game for more than three months now. Despite all the criticism that came her way, Sumbul managed to stay strong and be in the game. She has been nominated a few times but was saved. She makes for an important part of mandali that has MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. and are now out of the show. She had the strongest support of Sajid Khan who always protected her inside the house.

Of course, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans are more than happy with her achievement of her. She is being praised and her fans are trending 'Unbeatable Star Sumbul' on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

Isn't it a proud moment for all of us that Sumbul is officially the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss history to tackle 100 days? The "weakest" contestant clearly is giving a tough competition to everyone, jee fayar ;-) UNBEATABLE STAR SUMBUL — Sumbul Touqeer (@TouqeerSumbul) January 15, 2023

It's a Big Achievement for @TouqeerSumbul who has crossed all the Breaking Records

Of #BigBoss history. She is the only Youngest contestant who has completed 100 Days in the Big Boss House. #SumbulTouqeerKhan#SumbulSquad @Team_Sumbul_@TeamSumbulFc007 @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/eXkeBIFEjk — ꧁????????꧂ (@Minaalkhan786) January 15, 2023

She is the youngest contestant in the BB house & gain lots of love and respect from us.she is the strongest contestant and most targeted person but still she is standing tall and high, Nd most importantly never loose dignity & respect. UNBEATABLE STAR SUMBUL#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/ePoHAUldKF — ?????? ??????? ☆♦️♦️♦️ (@OfficialSad45) January 15, 2023

With finale approaching, it remains to be seen if Sumbul Touqeer Khan manages to make it to the top five or not. The game is only going to get intense from here on.