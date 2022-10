So, the Bigg Boss 16 First Day First Show concluded a couple of minutes ago and Salman Khan kickstarted the new season with a big bang! About 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. From Sajid Khan to Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and more celebs were introduced as the contestants of this season. Well, the first day was not short of drama despite it being the grand premiere night. And that's what happened tonight as well. Archana Gautam, a politician and a bikini model made fun of the Imlie actress' name. And Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans are not happy with the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did you know Sreejita De and Tina Datta had a cold war on Uttaran sets? [View Pics]

Sumbul Touqeer Khan makes a smashing entry

Sumbul Touqeer Khan made a stunning entry with a dance performance on 's song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re. She also grooved with Salman Khan on the same. Salman matched her energy. Sumbul brought very positive energy on stage wherein she mimicked Salman as the host of Bigg Boss 16 on the Weekend Ka Vaar. It was a very entertaining segment. Sumbul also looked very calm and mature compared to most of the other contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan does Chaka Chak steps with Salman Khan; viewers declare it'll be Imlie season [View Tweets]

Archana makes fun of Sumbul's name; Imlie actress' fans LASH OUT

In the Bigg Boss 16 First Day First Show Grand Premiere, Salman Khan mispronounced her name. Sumbul corrected Salman by giving Chulbul Pandey's reference. Later, whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare discussing Sumbul Touqeer's name. Archana said that Shambhu is a name and added why was the Imlie actress named Sumbul. This has not gone down well with Sumbul ARMY and fans. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans threaten to boycott the show and more

Madam #archana ji ko inke MLA ke pass bhej do koi kisi ke qad aur naam ka mazak banana ye ap jaisi neta hi kr skti hai #AbdulRozik#SumbulTouqeerKhan — zoefaansari (@ansari_zoefa) October 1, 2022

So guys get ready, ab hme roz negative comments & tweets ka saamna krna hoga?✋, thanks to some toxic people hmara thoda warm-up hogya ,but asli race toh ab suru hui hai?, so be prepared ?? FIERY SUMBUL IN BB16#SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeer #SumbulSquad #SuMaan #Arylie — Missgarg (@ShrutiG94938063) October 1, 2022

I think mujhe ab tak sbse bekar aur muh fat #Archana lgi....

Itna che che are bhai naam bigad ke kya mza milta hai #SumbulTouqeerKhan — zoefaansari (@ansari_zoefa) October 1, 2022

That #Archana and #shiv are making fun of the name #Sumbul is it really needed.. In the very first day they are showing their mentality.. Stay strong girl..#BB16#BiggBoss — RAanshika (@Aanshika_) October 1, 2022

I already hate this idiot #Archana — ᴀɴᴋɪᴛ'ꜱ ꜰʟᴏᴘ ᴇʀᴀ? (@ankitcreationsx) October 1, 2022

Archana bully madam making fun someone nd thinking it's funny

Lol no one knows u honey can't wait to see u getting eliminated

Aisi harkatein karke MP husband Milne se rha #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeer #bb16 — ?????????? (@AhanaItIs) October 1, 2022

How can someone be so batameez?? First made fun of #abdurozik 's apperance than #SumbulTouqeerKhan 's name

First day first impression is very irritating and disgusting.#BiggBoss16 #Archanagautam #archanagoutham — swati (@Swati76345677) October 1, 2022

Sumbul Touqeer gets staunch support

Well, Sumbul Touqeer already has very strong support from her fans who are rooting for her to win Bigg Boss 16. In fact, she was one of the biggest trends on social media apart from Bigg Boss 16 and some other celebs such as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.