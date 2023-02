Abdu Rozik is being adored by the masses in India. The singer from Tajikistan brought a different aura to Bigg Boss 16. Of late, he has been staying in India for the most time and flying in and out to Dubai, US and other places. The news is that he is going to Big Brother, which is the UK version of Bigg Boss. He confirmed the news in front of Salman Khan at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. A number of people asked him if he was planning on getting an apartment in Mumbai. Abdu Rozik has been staying mostly at Taj Land's End during his visits in the city. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta begins work on her next project; shooting location has Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan connect

He has posted a picture with Salman Khan saying that Abdu Rozik is here to stay in India. Well, today he told the paps that he is going to Dubai and will be back on March 6, 2023 in the city. Abdu Rozik is working on a new music video and other projects. It seems he has signed on one more movie after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The cute contestant told the paps that he is opening a burger restaurant in the city. The young man is surely moving in leaps and bounds. He has made some good friends in the city in short time. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shehnaaz Gill; Bigg Boss contestants who got trolled over their changed attitude after coming out of the house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Abdu Rozik and his burgirr was a hit in Bigg Boss 16. He loves his burgers and his Instagram is proof. We wonder what he has planned for his fans. It looks like a partnership venture. Salman Khan has said to Abdu Rozik that he loves him immensely. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to pose for paps due to security reasons; netizens say, 'Attitude aa gaya isko bhi' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is no secret that Abdu Rozik struggled a lot in life. He is very determined to provide a good life to his family and siblings. His perseverance, sense of duty and cordial nature has endeared him to millions.