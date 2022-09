The country's most watched reality show, Bigg Boss, is about to return next month, with several names popping up from time to time about who'll be the Bigg Boss contestants this year. Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui are so far the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 16 while Raj Kundra is the latest name that has cropped up as the next contestant of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. And now, another big and pretty controversial name has cropped up. So, who is it? Well reports have been circulating of Sajid Khan participating this year in Bigg Boss 16. So, how much truth is there to it? Here's what we know... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MeToo accused Sajid Khan to join Salman Khan's reality show; spill secrets about his ex girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez?

Bigg Boss 16 trailer ft and Sajid Khan's participation

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that when it comes to Sajid Khan, the Housefull Director has been getting an offer from Bigg Boss makers for the past several years, but each time he passes it up because the talks just don't seem to materialise. This time, in fact, there's been no confirmation if he has been offered a slot in the Bigg Boss house, but if that's the case like it has since the past few years, then it's also not very likely that talks would reach a fruitful conclusion this time around.