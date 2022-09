Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most anticipated TV shows of late. With the conclusion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last night, now the netizens and the fans of Bigg Boss are gearing up for another season of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Over the last couple of days, Bigg Boss 16 made a lot of news. And of late, the channel has been dropping hints about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. And recently, the channel dropped another set of Instagram stories which feature a woman as the contestant. Fans are wondering who this new Bigg Boss 16 contestant would be and a lot of names such as Kainaat Arora, Roshni Wadhwani and others have cropped up. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Let Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and others inspire you to dress up your best in white as we worship Maa Shailputri

Bigg Boss 16: New female contestant creates waves

On the channel's Instagram stories, there are a few questions that the new contestant has answered in the video format. Her face is hidden behind a mask. Her energy and enthusiasm to enter Salman Khan's reality TV show seem very high. She answered all the questions confidently. When asked if she'd play solo or if she would play along with everyone. The contestant said that it depends on time. When asked with she's taking to Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant, the beauty said her expertise in sensation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Surbhi Jyoti CONFIRMED for Salman Khan's show? Fans DEBUNK fake screenshot of the actress denying participation

Check out Bigg Boss 16 contestant update here:

When asked if she has had any favourite contestants in the past seasons, she said that she herself is her favourite. When asked how she'll make a place in the audience's hearts, the Bigg Boss16 contestant quoted Vidya Balan's iconic dialogue, "Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment." She was also asked about her strategy to which she said she is herself a strategy while adding that she has never watched Bigg Boss. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's viral singing video, Virat's drunken avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Check out the new Bigg Boss 16 promo ft Salman Khan here:

Netizens get guessing who is the new Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Furthermore, when asked how will she deal with the topics raised inside the house of Bigg Boss 16, she said that's add fuel to the fire, "Aag mein ghee daalungi, aur kya?" When asked what will help her keep calm, she said food, making food and eating food.

Well, ever since the Instagram stories and a QnA of this new Bigg Boss 16 contestant have been dropped by the channel, netizens got to work and guessed who could she be. Some feel that it's Kainaat Arora, who worked in Khatta Meetha, and Grand Masti, to name a few. Some said that she's Splitsvilla fame Roshni Wadhwani while others feel that the new Bigg Boss 16 contestant is Chandni Sharma, a popular actress from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Kaamna fame. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Bigg Boss 16 contestant list

Well, there have been rumours that Munawar Faruqui is doing Bigg Boss 16. Names such as Tina Datta, Jannat Zubair, Shalin Bhanot, Shivin Narang, Gautam Vig are said to be confirmed as well.