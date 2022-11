It has almost been two months since Bigg Boss 16 began. Thanks to all the drama and fights, the show has managed to get a good TRP rating. But as the format goes, it is time for wild card contestants to make an entry. Imlie star and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's co-star Fahmaan Khan made an entry into the show and everyone was excited. But his stay was very short. He entered the house only for two days and marked his exit. So who next? The last two seasons had Rakhi Sawant as the wild card contestant. Will she enter Bigg Boss 16 too? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer; Imlie actress' savage reply wins her fans all over again

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant made the revelation. She is entering Bigg Boss but here is the twist. This time, she is not going inside Bigg Boss 16 Hindi house but she is going to be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. Yes, you read that right. Rakhi Sawant is known to add entertainment value to Bigg Boss and this time will be the Marathi version that will see her doing the job. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reveals Fahmaan Khan and she will marry ONLY if

Talking about wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 16, many names were doing the rounds of the internet. Riddhima Pandit, and more were speculated to enter the show. However, the ladies have rubbished the rumours. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get cozy after a fight; fans ask, 'Aise Sanyaas Loge' [Read Tweets]

Currently, , Shalin Bhanot, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Soundarya Sharma are inside the house. Everyday there is a new drama that unfolds inside the house. Fights are very common. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, almost everyone gets schooled.