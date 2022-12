Bigg Boss 16 fans did not like how Shekhar Suman seemed to have ignored some contestants during the special segment. There was too much focus on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as usual. The other budding couple Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot also got good footage. Since, Shekhar Suman came dressed like MC Stan, the rapper generated curiosity even with the general audience of Bigg Boss 16. Shekhar Suman has been getting complaints about ignoring some of the contestants. He took to Twitter to say that he gets a script and has to deliver in a certain name. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sushmita Sen reacts to Charu Asopa daughter Ziana's video, Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with Ghani Syaani and more

Sunday Bulletin is a very tough https://t.co/sMsDcDW620 be entertaining engaging and innovative in a very limited space with limited characters with limited traits.And limited hrs to prepare n since it's recorded live there are no retakes.its do or die.Its nerve racking. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2022

Angry fans of Shiv Thakare lashed out at him for making Shiv Thakare cry. He had said that Shiv Thakare does not think much from his heart and is a shrewd strategist. In fact, Thakare later shed buckets saying that as a guy he is someone with all heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in house's newest love triangle? ShiBdu bond in danger [Read Tweets]

Waise bhi har Sunday aap #ShivThakare ko ignore karte ho, den openly tweet karte ho favourites k liye, phir b hum shiv k fans aapko shiv k liye puchh te h, kal to aapne 99% shiv galat karke bola, Hume to bura laga but #ShivThakare ko bahut bura laga, wo aisa h nahi,to kyu bola?? — Dear Sona Shivkisena (@Sona_BBFAN) December 5, 2022

Channel se poochein...bigg boss se poochein.bola gaya koi bhi vichaar mera nahin hai..kabbbbbbbbbbbb samjhogey tum sab ye.??????????? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2022

The way yours word hurt #ShivThakare and the way he broke down because of it.. Koi nahi bhulega.. God is watching. Neither will we ever forgive you neither forget. — Random musings (@Musings_of_soul) December 5, 2022

Kuch bhi. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2022

Shekhar Suman reveals that it is the makers decision to sideline Shiv Thakare and he also hints that the choice is not his, but a channel narrative which he said in his show for every contestants. He is just the mouthpiece of the channel, he comes, he delivers, and he goes. #BB16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2022

Now, the speculation is if Shiv Thakare is being ignored by the channel. The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi is winning hearts by the day. There is a section that feels that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not as deserving as him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: 7 SAVAGE one-liners of Ankit Gupta that made everyone say 'Shabaash Bro' [Check list]