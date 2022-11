Bigg Boss 16 is all about fights, drama, romance and more drama. The contestants are making sure to keep the audience entertained by being as entertaining as possible. Well, entertainment means drama and fights when it comes to Bigg Boss. In the latest season, there is too much love too. Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta are the lovebirds of the house. Is there one more pair? Recently, Soundarya Sharma revealed that Archana feels Shiv Thakare is flirting with her.

Entertainment News: Shiv Thakare gets all defensive

During a conversation, Soundarya informs Shiv that Archana feels that he is flirting with her. Shiv strongly defended himself and stated that if he had any kind of feelings for her, he would have opened stated it. He said, "The way you speak to her she thinks you are flirting with her. I am not flirting with her. If I have feelings and like her, I will tell her. Because of girls like her, ladke badnaam ho jaate hai.” As the conversation between these two went viral, fans of Shiv Thakare came out in support of him. Archana also spoke to Soundarya and said that she feels that his intentions towards her are not right. Shiv then spoke about the same and said 'Chhoti soch problem hai'.

Soundarya told #ShivThakare abt the BS Arch had said. If Shiv wanted unnecessary fights, he could've easily walked in & confronted Archana to create a mudda. He let it go coz he is confident as to who he is as a man. An attention seeking Archu can't rattle him.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) October 31, 2022

Archana was so disappointing today esp the way she spoke abt Shiv's intention to Soundarya & her attitude were so wrong. With her being nominated this week along with Soundarya & Sumbul won't b surprised if she's voted out for this behaviour.#BiggBoss16 #BB16#ArchanaGautam — ? (@dontwanasay) October 31, 2022

On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig were also caught discussing about Soundarya Sharma having a conversation with Shiv.