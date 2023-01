This week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be a very interesting one. As per reports, this week, more than one contestant will be out of the house. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Sreejita De got nominated this week for eliminations. They were categorised as 'Losers'. The decision was made by the housemates as they wanted the prize money to be high. The latest reports that are doing the rounds of the internet say that Sreejita De has received the least amount of votes and she is out. Further, whispers are heard that Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan are also out of the house. Why? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea in Tunisha Sharma suicide case rejected again; Tina Datta’s mom slams Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De and more

Entertainment News: Is this why is setting out of the house?

If the social media updates are to be believed, Sajid Khan is out of the house because of some prior work commitment. He seems to be stepping out to work on another movie? Maybe. Earlier, The Khabri claimed that Sajid Khan has a minimum guarantee to stay inside the house till January. Now, that it is over, he seems to be stepping out of the house. Talking about Abdu Rozik, it is being said that JustSul stepped inside the house to get the Tazik singer out of it. allegedly has a work commitment and that is why he is stepping out. The show got extended by almost four weeks and it seems that many had made some commitments before they stepped inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik exposes Sajid Khan; Shiv Thakare takes strong stand against him for Sumbul Touqeer

Check out the tweets below:

#sajidkhan is getting out from house due to work commitments. Lets wait for episode. — StyleDiva (@DivaGir11657261) January 12, 2023

Told you 1 month back about #SajidKhan's MG upto 15 Jan, and he was saved by makers and will be out finally after guarantee is over now. https://t.co/IMfzrVPa1C — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 13, 2023

Further, rumours are also doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 16 may get extended for more two weeks. There is no confirmation on any of this whatsoever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Double eliminations this week? Not just Sajid Khan, Sreejita De too is out of Salman Khan's show?