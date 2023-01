Bigg Boss 16 will see its finale in the coming two weeks. It seems the Grand Finale will happen with six to seven contestants. People are speculating that Shalin Bhanot will be out of the show as his angle with Tina Datta is over now. He does not have much to contribute. As per The Khabri and other handles, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading on ground level and is looking like the outright winner. But fans of other contestants like Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam feel it is unfair. They feel the channel has a tradition of making only their artistes win the show. Also Read - Tina Datta's Bigg Boss 16 adventure ends: actress says; 'I had my doubts about joining BB, but I'm glad I did it' [Watch Video]

A fan shared a clip and said that the channel rarely shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a bad light. The fan said it is others who get portrayed in an unfair manner as her clips are not shown in episode. They said if the channel makes someone else it would come across as fair and unbiased. Kamya Panjabi agreed with this, and took the names of other contestants whom she liked. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot rejoices after Tina Datta gets evicted; Archana Gautam questions him for being insensitive and destroying former and Soundarya Sharma's image

@iamkamyapunjabi mam you should watch this, public opinion matters or not ?? Bots Paid, PR lagage hype karo, @ColorsTV makers also edit her negative part and show us how alone she is…

We people pay to watch @ColorsTV , they have lost now credibility, anyone knows this. https://t.co/FdfccUh4ar — TheNameIsRam (@rammt07) January 29, 2023

Oh yes I too like Shiv n Stan both! Would be very happy if either of them win! https://t.co/gSEdsbhCLv — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 29, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got into the show with a strong fan base from Udaariyaan. The only other contestant who is some match in terms of fan following is Sumbul Touqeer Khan who could not perform to her best on the show. Bigg Boss 16 has been a very successful season for the makers. Everyone already has projects in hand. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik, Neha Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and more Bollywood celebs AWKWARD pictures will make you go ROFL