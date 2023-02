Bigg Boss 16 finally saw its first torture task last night. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were told to hold the buzzer while they were on a harness. The Mandali had to remove them from there. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan used water, soap, detergent, oil, shampoo and other items to do the same. They were not successful in the period of one hour. Netizens who saw the task felt that Bigg Boss introduced torture task very late on the show. Season 13, which was a blockbuster had some really interesting tasks that needed both patience and physical skills. Bigg Boss 16 has only been about ration. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: 'Karma' say netizens as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is reduced to tears during torture task after Archana Gautam unleashes her fury [View Tweets]

Kamya Panjabi said that Mandali did the task with extreme decency. She said it is nothing compared to what they endured. Fans will remember the task where Kamya Panjabi sat inside a box for more than 24 hours. It is one of the legendary performances on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets flak while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam win hearts with their performance in the torture task [View Tweets]

Well played Archana n Priyanka but trust me Mandali ne yeh task bahot hi sharafat se kiya, hamare time pe isse 1000% jyada torture kiya gaya tha, this was nothing plus one hour time frame #BB16 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 1, 2023

Take a look at what netizens had to say. Most of them did agree with the actress that the task was a cakewalk... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shailesh Lodha and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers in spat over pending dues, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrap up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

By god man! I remember the way you sat inside the box for hours and nailed the task, that was fierce ? — Varun (@Varunsinghh33) February 1, 2023

Exactly ?

Phir bhi kuch andhbhgton kahenge baised tha ????#NimritKaurAhluwalia — SHERNI SARDARNI NIMRIT (@KomalSh50098171) February 1, 2023

Don't worry kal #ArchanaGautam dikha denge sabko torture kise kahti hai, purane seasons k yaad wapas aa jayegi,nimmo dhakkan be ready#ArchanaIsTheBoss — SUKANYA PAUL (@iSuKu_paul) February 1, 2023

Manveer performed the same task for 6 hours and the name of episode was ""last man standing "" ..this task played important role in making him winner #BiggBoss16 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) February 1, 2023

Sab ka Rona Shuru tha Kisi ka ankh mein Pani Kisi ke kaan mein.. last mein Priyanka bolti mein tho jhoot bol Rahi thi waah ? — Asma yousuf (@AsmaIshu) February 1, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 has been a successful season but the reason is definitely not the prowess in tasks. To be honest, no one got a chance to show their mettle. Shiv Thakare did well in the bucket task held during Weekend Ka Vaar.